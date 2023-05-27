HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IFTK invites applications for B-Des course

May 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala (IFTK) has invited applications for its Bachelor of Design (B-Des) course for the academic year 2023. The qualification required is Plus Two and the last date for accepting applications is May 31. The total number of seats is 60 and the applications are accepted only online. The prospectus can be downloaded from the institute website and the entrance examination is scheduled to be held on second week of June. For more details, contact 94477 10275.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.