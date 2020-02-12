IFFM to begin today

The 78th International Film Festival of Malappuram (IFFM) being organised by the Rasmi Film Society will begin at Municipal Town Hall here on Thursday.

Actor-cum-dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi will inaugurate the festival on Thursday evening. Film-maker Unnikrishnan Avala will release the festival book.

Mr. Avala’s film Udalazham will be screened after the inaugural function.

The three-day festival is being held in association with the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Film Society Federation, State Information and Public Relations Department, District Tourism Promotion Council and alappuram Municipality.

Eleven internationally noted films will be screened at the festival. Among them will be Article 15, Jojo Rabbit, Pariyerum Perumal, The Cave, and Tell Aviv on Fire. Entry for the inaugural film will be free.

Entry on Friday and Saturday will be restricted to delegates.

Delegate registration counter will be functional from Thursday morning. Delegate fee will be ₹200. College students will get a concession of ₹100.

On Friday evening, an open forum will discuss ‘nation, boundary, humanity, and cinema’.