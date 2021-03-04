IFFK’s Palakkad stint ends today

The silver jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will conclude here on Friday evening. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairperson Kamal will preside. Vice chairperson Bina Paul, executive members Sibi Malayil, V.K. Joseph, and secretary Ajoy Chandran will be present.

Seventeen films will be screened in four theatres on the final day of the festival. They include the award-winning films at Satya Movie House and Priya Theatre, which will host the closing ceremony.

Nineteen films were screened on the fourth day on Thursday. The films that won audience appreciation at IFFK included Wife of a Spy, The Man Who Sold His Skin, Quo Vadis, Aida?, Dear Comrades and Rom. Malayalam films Churuli, Hasyam and Biryaani were also appreciated.

The second screening of the inaugural film Quo Vadis, Aida? was the main attraction on Thursday. Thomas Vinterberg’s award-winning film Another Round also went down well with the viewers.

Yellow Cat, Needle Park Baby, Stars Await Us, Summer of 85, Nowhere Special, Malu, Laila in Haifa and 200 Meters were screened in the World Cinema category on Thursday.

The second screening of the competition films Churuli, Hasyam, Rom, In Between Dying and There Is No Evil were also well received. So was Arun Karthik’s Nasir, which won awards at the Quebec City International Film Festival and Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Bengali film Charulatha was screened as a homage to actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The Korean film Burning was screened on the fourth day in the Lee Chang Dong retrospective category. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s A’hr, K.P. Kumaran’s Ascent of an Untouchable and Ratheesh Balakrishnan’s Android Kunjappan version 5.25 were showcased in the Malayalam Cinema Today category.

Audience poll

The audience poll to choose the best film of IFFK began on Thursday. Viewers can vote to select the best film out of the 14 films screened in the International Competition category till 3 p.m. on Friday. Votes can be cast on the official website of the IFFK, or through SMS, or on IFFK mobile application.

The following are the films for audience poll: Bilesuvar, Birdwatching, Chronicle of Space, Churuli, Desterro, Humour, In Between Dying, Kosa, Lonely Rock, Memory House, Rom, The Names of the Flowers, There is no Evil, and This is not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection.