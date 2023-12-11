ADVERTISEMENT

IFFK’s exclusive market space for aspiring filmmakers

December 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Film Market initiative as part of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) began at the Mascot Hotel here on Monday.

Filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza, chairman of the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, and Shaji N. Karun, chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, inaugurated the three-day-long programme aimed at fostering the advancement of Malayalam cinema and for exploring the possibilities of the films from the language in overseas markets.

During the programme, aspiring filmmakers and newcomers to the industry will have the opportunity to showcase their creations to international directors and production houses. Additionally, the event serves as a platform for producers to connect with international distributors and festival curators. Festival curator Golda Sellam, State Chalachitra Academy vice chairman Premkumar, KSFDC managing director K.V. Abdul Malik, producer Suresh Kumar, screenwriter Anjum Rajabali, and producer Ravi Kottarakkara were present on the occasion.

