IFFK witnessing generational transition: Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary

Palakkad

03 March 2021 21:39 IST

Seven awards to be presented for the best films and directors on the valedictory session of the International Film Festival of Kerala on Friday

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is going through a significant generational transition. The current editions of the IFFK, particularly the final one in Palakkad, are witness to this as more and more new-generation film lovers and filmmakers are involved in the festival, said Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran.

He made the statement here on Wednesday, saying that the young generation who joined the IFFK this year would have to carry forward with the festival. “The enthusiastic participation by young-generation directors and delegates has been a highlight of this edition,” Mr. Chandran said.

Advertising

Advertising

Seven awards will be presented for the best films and directors at the valedictory session on Friday. The awards include Suvarna Chakoram, Rajata Chakoram for the best director, Rajata Chakoram for the best debut director and an audience prize. They will be announced at the closing ceremony.

The Suvarna Chakoram, with a cash prize of ₹20 lakh for the best feature film, will be given away to a director and producer. The Rajata Chakoram for the best director will have a cash prize of ₹4 lakh. The Rajata Chakoram for the best debut director will carry a purse of ₹3 lakh and the prize money for the audience poll will be ₹2 lakh.

Besides, the International Federation of Film Critics will give away awards to the best competitive film and the best Malayalam debut director.

Puppet show

Tholpavakkoothu exponent Ramachandra Pulavar will present a puppet show on the theme of the festival logo on Thursday at the Priyadarshini Theatre Complex at 6.30 p.m. It was the late director G. Aravindan who adopted ‘Lankalakshmi’, a character from the Ramayana story of Tholpavakkoothu, for the logo.

Krishnankutty Pulavar chose the form for Lankalakshmi, amalgamating the visual beauty and context. The IFFK has been bearing this logo since its third edition.

Mohit Priyadarshi's Kosa will have its final screening on Friday. The film zooms in on the plight of tribals. The film revolves around Kosa Muchaki, a 15-year-old tribal boy who lives with his family in the forest heartlands of India. The story takes the viewers through a series of events that follow when Kosa is locked up by the police on suspicion of being a Maoist.

The lead actors in the movie were picked up from adivasi communities. The film had its Indian première at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival in January this year. It was also screened at the UK's Radiance Festival in October last year.