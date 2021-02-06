IFFK to pay homage to 10 veterans who passed away

Kim ki-Duk, Soumitra Chatterjee, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor among them

The 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will pay homage to 10 eminent film personalities who passed away during the year. The Homage category will have nine films, each a tribute to a late talent associated with the film.

IFFK will pay homage to renowned director Kim ki-Duk with a screening of the late filmmaker’s ‘Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring’. ‘Qissa’, directed by Anup Singh will be screened as a homage to the veteran actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year.

Cinematographer K. Ramachandra Babu, who had worked in over 125 films spanning across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Arabic and English languages, and also the founder of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), will be paid homage through the screening of ‘Agraharathil Kazhutai’ (Donkey in a Brahmin Village), directed by John Abraham.

‘Charulata’, a 1964 Indian drama film written and directed by veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray, will be featured as a tribute to the late Soumitra Chatterjee, who played one of the central roles in the film. He passed away in November last year. He was the recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 2012.

‘Nagrik’, by Jayprad Desai will be screened as a tribute to Bhanu Athaiya, one of the most popular costume designers of all times. The first Indian to win an Academy Award (for costume design for ‘Gandhi’ in 1982), Athaiya had also won two national awards for costume design (’Lekin’ and ‘Lagaan’). She had worked on over 100 films, both national and international.

‘Karie’, the debut directorial venture of Shanavas Naranipuzha, whose passing away came as a shock to the Malayalam film industry and film goers, will be screened as a tribute. The film encapsulates the essence of travel from the north to the south of Kerala and a mythical dance form named Karinkaliyattam (Karie).

IFFK will pay homage to renowned filmmaker Fernando E. Solanas with the screening of his ‘Sur’ (South). Following its debut at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival, ‘Sur’ has collected a host of awards at prestigious international film festivals.

Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ will be screened as a tribute to its director and screenwriter Sachy, and actor Anil Nedumangad, both of whom passed away recently. The Anubhav Sinha-directed ‘Mulk’ will be screened as a homage to the late actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last year.