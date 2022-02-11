IFFK to be held from March 18

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which was earlier postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, will be held from March 18 to 25 in the capital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium on March 18 at 6 p.m., said Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian in a press release.

A total of 180 films will be screened across 14 screens in the week-long festival. In addition to the competition section with Asian, African and Latin American films, the festival will also have packages on world cinema, Indian cinema, Malayalam cinema and a tribute to masters.

A retrospective of actor Nedumudi Venu, who passed away recently, has also been included. One of the highlights of the festival will be the package of films from conflict zones. Films from Afghanistan, Myanmar and Kurdistan will also be showcased.