IFFK to be held from Dec. 9 to 16

August 08, 2022 17:44 IST

Entries to be submitted from August 11

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held from December 9 to 16, said a press release from the Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan on Monday. The festival is being held in December, as per the international festival calendar, after a gap of two years. The previous two editions of the IFFK were delayed and were held in February and March the following years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Categories

Mr. Vasavan said the State Chalachitra Academy is making elaborate arrangements for the festival. In addition to films under the International Competition, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today and World Cinema categories, special packages of films will also be presented at the festival. Films from Asian, African, and Latin American countries, and made between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022, will be considered for the competition category. Entries for the competition can be submitted from August 11 onwards through the festival website iffk.in. Last date for submissions is September 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement