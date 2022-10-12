IFFK this year to screen 14 Malayalam films

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyippu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery, have been chosen as the Malayalam films in the International Competition section for the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), to be held in December this year.

A committee headed by filmmaker R. Sarath and consisting of filmmakers Sherry, Ranjith Sankar, Anuraj Manohar, and Jeeva K.J. also chose the 12 films that would be part of the Malayalam Cinema Today section.

The films to be screened under the section are Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Vazhakku, Thamar K.V.'s Ayirathonnu Nunakal, Amal Prasi's Bakki Vannavar, Kamal K.M.'s Pada, Pratheesh Prasad's Normal, Aravind H.'s Great Depression, Rarish G.'s Vettappattikalum Ottakkarum, Siddharth Siva's Aanu, Satheesh Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan's Bharthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randu Makkalum, Priyanandanan T.R.'s Dhabari Kuruvi, the anthology film Freedom Fight and Indu V.S.'s 19(1)(a).