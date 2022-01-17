IFFK postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 January 2022 18:35 IST

Revised schedule to be announced later

The 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation, according to a press release from the office of Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Monday.

The festival will be conducted when the situation improves. The revised schedule will be announced later, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had earlier postponed the 26th edition of the IFFK, originally scheduled to be held in December, to February 4 to 11. Though the film selection process for the festival was over last year, the academy has not been able to begin ground-level preparations due to the pandemic situation. There had been speculation of postponement of the festival as the test positivity rate (TPR) in the capital crossed 30% over the past few days.