ADVERTISEMENT

IFFK: Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi to get lifetime achievement award

November 22, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as six films of Mr. Zanussi including Perfect Number, The Illumination, The Contract, Spiral, Foreign Body, and A Year of the Quiet Sun, will be exhibited at the festival.

The Hindu Bureau

Krzysztof Zanussi  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Polish film and theatre director, producer, and screenwriter Krzysztof Zanussi has been selected for the lifetime achievement award of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) beginning here on December 8.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, a statuette, and citation. As many as six films of Mr. Zanussi including Perfect Number, The Illumination, The Contract, Spiral, Foreign Body, and A Year of the Quiet Sun, will be exhibited at the festival. A press note quoting Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said the award would be presented at the concluding ceremony of IFFK on December 15.

Born 1939 in Warsaw, Mr. Zanussi is a graduate of the National Film School in Lords. His first feature film Structure of Crystals is considered one of the most defining works of the third wave of Polish cinema. His most noteworthy films including The Illumination, Camouflage, Family Life, and Spiral were produced in the seventies. His later works like Life as a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease, Foreign Body, The Perfect Number, and Eter also won acclaim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He received the Golden Lion award at the Venice festival 1984 for A Year of the Quiet Sun while The Constant Factor won the jury prize at the Cannes festival, 1980. Mr. Zanussi appeared as himself in Camera Buff (1979), a film about an amateur filmmaker, directed by his friend Krzysztof Kieślowski.

In the late 1980s, he co-founded the European Film Academy with Ingmar Bergman. He now teaches cinema at the European Graduate School in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, and the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School in Poland.

In 2012, Mr. Zanussi was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at the 43rd International Film Festival of India held in Goa. He has also participated in IFFK in 1998.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US