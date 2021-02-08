IFFK pass distribution begins

Delegates should produce COVID-19-negative certificates to collect festival kits

Distribution of delegate passes for the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) began on Monday.

Kerala Tourism Development Corporation chairman M. Vijayakumar inaugurated the delegate cell on the Tagore Theatre premises. Chalachitra Academy chairperson Kamal handed over the first delegate pass to Shiva Moly, a staff nurse at SAT Hospital, who has actively taken part in the COVID-19 control activities.

In his keynote address, Kamal said the festival would strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols and prevention methods. Delegates should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. He added that the 25th IFFK would be a model to all the festivals conducted across the world in the post-pandemic period.

Academy vice chairperson Bina Paul, executive member V.K. Joseph, secretary Ajoy Chandran, and treasurer Santhosh Jacob were present.

Registered delegates will be able to collect their passes, mask and festival book from the counters set up on the Tagore Theatre premises on furnishing COVID-19-negative certificates. Seven counters have been arranged. The passes will be distributed from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday morning, there was a fairly big gathering of delegates waiting for the antigen tests, even as the usually crowded delegate cells witnessed only a trickle of delegates, who had already got the COVID-19-negative certificates, coming in to collect their passes and festival kits.

The registration of delegates is yet to be completed as a few more of the 2,500 passes are remaining.

The numbers had touched 2,000 on Sunday. Registrations at the other three venues, Kochi, Palakkad and Thalassery, are also picking up slowly.