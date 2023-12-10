IFFK open forum discusses changes in Malayalam cinema

December 10, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An open forum discussion on the third day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday focussed on the changes that have been sweeping the Malayalam film industry in recent years.

Director Anand Ekarshi, whose debut film Aattam is garnering much attention at the IFFK, said that he makes films to express ideas within him. He said that he does not make films thinking that the audience will like them.

Filmmaker Don Palathara, whose Family is part of the International Competition of the festival, said that while OTT platforms have helped films to reach a wider audience, the platforms are unable to provide a longer run to such films.

Filmmaker Vignesh P. Sasidharan, whose Sheherazade is being screened in the Malayalam Cinema Today section, said that due to the inherent limitations of big budget films, changes in Malayalam cinema have been slow.

Filmmaker Santhosh Babusenan said that although films are now getting a realistic treatment, there is no significant change in the content of the films. Satish Babusenan said that there are no experimental films in Malayalam cinema.

Filmmakers Gagan Dev, Prashant Vijay, Rinoshun, and Sunil Malur participated in the discussion moderated by K.C. Jithin.

