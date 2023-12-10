HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IFFK open forum discusses changes in Malayalam cinema

Vignesh P. Sasidharan says changes in Malayalam cinema have been slow

December 10, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An open forum discussion on the third day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday focussed on the changes that have been sweeping the Malayalam film industry in recent years.

Director Anand Ekarshi, whose debut film Aattam is garnering much attention at the IFFK, said that he makes films to express ideas within him. He said that he does not make films thinking that the audience will like them.

Filmmaker Don Palathara, whose Family is part of the International Competition of the festival, said that while OTT platforms have helped films to reach a wider audience, the platforms are unable to provide a longer run to such films. 

Filmmaker Vignesh P. Sasidharan, whose Sheherazade is being screened in the Malayalam Cinema Today section, said that due to the inherent limitations of big budget films, changes in Malayalam cinema have been slow.

Filmmaker Santhosh Babusenan said that although films are now getting a realistic treatment, there is no significant change in the content of the films. Satish Babusenan said that there are no experimental films in Malayalam cinema.

Filmmakers Gagan Dev, Prashant Vijay, Rinoshun, and Sunil Malur participated in the discussion moderated by K.C. Jithin.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.