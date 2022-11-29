IFFK lifetime achievement award for Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr

November 29, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, known for his philosophical and poetic takes on the human condition, will receive the lifetime achievement award at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award to the filmmaker at the closing ceremony to be held on December 16. The award carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a statuette.

Six of his acclaimed films, including Werckmeister Harmonies and The Turin Horse, will be screened at the festival. Kaalathinte Irulbhoopadangal, a book written by film critic C.S. Venkiteswaran on Tarr’s cinematic journey, would be released at the festival, said Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Belgian film Tori and Lokita, directed by Dardenne Brothers, will be the opening film of the festival. This will be the first screening in India for the film that competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year and also won the festival’s special 75th Anniversary Award. It tells the story of the friendship between two African youngsters who end up on Belgian streets. The IFFK will also honour Iranian filmmaker and women’s rights activist Mahnaz Mohammadi with the Spirit of Cinema award.

The festival will have special packages with films of Chilean-French filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, and German filmmaker F.W. Murnau. Six films from Serbia have been included as part of the country focus package. As part of a special curated section of silent films in this edition of the festival, Jonny Best, resident pianist at the British Film Institute’s Southbank theatre, will provide live music during the screening of silent films.

In the restored classics section, G. Aravindan’s Thampu will be screened. The restored version of the 1978 film was screened at the Cannes festival this year. Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Swayamvaram, which paved the way for the Malayalam new wave, will get a special screening as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. The filmmaker will also be honoured at the festival.

Two exhibitions will be organised at Tagore theatre, the main venue of the festival. An exhibition titled Anarghanimishangal will have 100 select images of photographer Punalur Rajan, curated by Mangad Ratnakaran. The ‘Sathyan Smriti’ exhibition will showcase 100 photographs from the late actor’s film career, as part of his 110th birth anniversary celebrations.