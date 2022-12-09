IFFK: KSRTC makes travel arrangement for movie buffs

December 09, 2022 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made extensive travel arrangements for the delegates arriving to participate in the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram from Friday. All the major theatres that are part of the film festival are situated on the routes served by the city circular services of the public utility. City circular services are available on all these routes at regular intervals during the show time from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city circular buses charge ₹10 for a ticket for a full round trip. If the delegates opt for a ‘today ticket’ costing ₹30, KSRTC offers 12 hours of unlimited journey to all theatres. If one buys a “good day” ticket for ₹50, the movie buffs can travel unlimitedly on KSRTC city circular buses for 24 hours. Both these tickets are available only on city circular buses, said KSRTC in a release on Thursday.

Delegates purchasing a KSRTC travel card worth ₹100 can also travel on city circular, city shuttle, and city radial services. The late-night electric buses from the railway station will be available for delegates till 12 midnight to Nedumangad, Venjarammoodu, Kilimanoor, Neyyattinkara, Kattakada, Poovar, and Attingal. Time schedule and detailed route of city circular services will be displayed at all the theaters where the shows will be held. A help desk for delegates will also be available at the main venue of Tagore theatre from where the delegates can purchase KSRTC travel card, good day, and today tickets.