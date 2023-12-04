IFFK: Homage section to pay include 11 films

December 04, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The homage section of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will showcase 11 films as a tribute to the film personalities who passed away during the year.

One of the films to be screened in the section will be A Minor directed by Dariush Mehrjui, a recipient of the lifetime achievement award in the 19th edition of IFFK. Sumitra Peries, the first woman filmmaker from Sri Lanka, will be honoured by screening The Tree Goddess.

The festival also pays tribute to Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, a recipient of the lifetime achievement award of IFFK in 2013, by featuring the film Cousin Angelica. The homage category will also feature international classics such as Brick and Mirror by Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan, Adieu Philippine by French new wave filmmaker Jacques Rozier, Distant Voices, Still Lives by British filmmaker Terence Davies, and The Exorcist by American filmmaker William Friedkin.

Films by acclaimed directors K.G. George and Siddique, as well as performances by veteran actors Innocent and Mamukkoya from the Malayalam film industry are also included in this category. Noteworthy selections in this line-up include the cult classic Yavanika, paying tribute to K.G. George, and the evergreen hit Ramjirao Speaking, honouring Siddique and Innocent. Mammukoya will be remembered through the screening of the award-winning movie Perumazhakkalam by Kamal.

The category also features Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Vidheyan as a tribute to producer K. Ravindranathan Nair, who received the J.C. Daniel award for his significant contributions to Malayalam cinema.

