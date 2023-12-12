IFFK: Films to look forward to on December 13

December 12, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 67 films will be screened on the sixth day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala on December 13. This includes 12 Oscar entries from various countries. Among these, eight films are having its last screening: Opponent by Milad Alami, Omen by Baloji, Banel & Adama by Ramata-Tou-Laye Sy, The Burdened by Amr Gamal, Slow by Marija Kavtaradze, The Teachers’ Lounge by Ilker Catak, The Monk and the Gun by Pawo Choyning Dorji, and Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania.

Tiger Stripes will be having its midnight premier at Nishagandhi. The other films to be screened include Inshallah a Boy by Amjad Al Rasheed, Totem by Lila Aviles and Hanging Gardens by Ahmed Yassin Aldaradji.

Four films are screening under the Malayalam Cinema Today category, including Blue Hair by V. Sarathkumar, Apple Plants by Gagan Dev, Scheherazade by Vignesh P. Sasidharan and Anand Monalisa Waits for Death by Satish Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan.

Ambush by Chhatrapal Ninawe, Padatik by Srijit M. Mukherji and Joseph’s Son by Haoban Padan Kumar are screening under the Indian Cinema Now section on December 13. Whispers of Fire and Water by Lubdhak Chatterjee and Totem by Lila Aviles are the two international competition films.

Three films will be shown under the Decolonising the Mind category whereas five female gaze films including Banel & Adama, Four Daughters and Tiger Stripes will also be screened.

Thirty films in World Cinema category are also screening, includingThe Punishment, Sleep, Anatomy of Fall, Disco Boy and Goodbye Julia. In addition, four films in Kaleidoscope, two films in Latin American Cinema category, one each in Zanussi Retrospective and Mrinal Sen Retrospective and four films in Masterminds will be shown on various screens.

With You Bread and Onions, which is scheduled under the Country Focus section, is replaced with Death of the Bureaucrats.