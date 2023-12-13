ADVERTISEMENT

IFFK- Films to look forward to in final two days

December 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 82 films will be shown in the final two days of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), including official Oscar entries of seven countries. The Malaysian horror film Tiger Stripes, Perfect Days, About Dry Grasses, The Delinquents, Fallen Leaves, The Settlers and Blaga’s Lessons, all of which have been audience favourites at the festival will have their final screenings.

The Malayalam films under various sections include audience favourites Attam and Kathal-The Core as well as Malayalam classics including Nirmalyam and Bhoothakkannadi. Other films include Valassai Paravakal, Ennennum, B 32 to 44, Five First Dates, O.Baby, Anand Monalisa Waits For Death, Scheherazade, Daayam and Neelamudi.

The Indian films to be screened are Follower, Rapture, Kherwal, Joseph’s Son, Which Colour?, Kennedy, A Match, Bahadur - The Brave, Moha and Guras.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From the International Competitions category, Agra, Family, Southern Storm, Sunday, Whispers of Fire and Water, Prison in the Andes, Sermon to the Birds, Power Alley, The Snowstorm, All the Silence, The Sentence, Evil Does Not Exist, Achilles and Totem, will be screened. The Cuban film In a Certain Way and Death of a Bureaucrat will also featured in the last two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US