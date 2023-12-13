GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IFFK- Films to look forward to in final two days

December 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 82 films will be shown in the final two days of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), including official Oscar entries of seven countries. The Malaysian horror film Tiger Stripes, Perfect Days, About Dry Grasses, The Delinquents, Fallen Leaves, The Settlers and Blaga’s Lessons, all of which have been audience favourites at the festival will have their final screenings.

The Malayalam films under various sections include audience favourites Attam and Kathal-The Core as well as Malayalam classics including Nirmalyam and Bhoothakkannadi. Other films include Valassai Paravakal, Ennennum, B 32 to 44, Five First Dates, O.Baby, Anand Monalisa Waits For Death, Scheherazade, Daayam and Neelamudi.

The Indian films to be screened are Follower, Rapture, Kherwal, Joseph’s Son, Which Colour?, Kennedy, A Match, Bahadur - The Brave, Moha and Guras.

From the International Competitions category, Agra, Family, Southern Storm, Sunday, Whispers of Fire and Water, Prison in the Andes, Sermon to the Birds, Power Alley, The Snowstorm, All the Silence, The Sentence, Evil Does Not Exist, Achilles and Totem, will be screened. The Cuban film In a Certain Way and Death of a Bureaucrat will also featured in the last two days.

