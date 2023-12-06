ADVERTISEMENT

IFFK: Delegate pass distribution begins

December 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The distribution of delegate passes for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) began at the Tagore Theatre here on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran, who inaugurated the delegate cell, said that the current edition of the festival which would showcase several films depicting resistance against war and violence would hold a significant relevance in the current scenario.

Vincy Aloshious, the winner of the Best Actor (Female) award at the Kerala State Film Awards 2022, received the first delegate kit.

Filmmaker Shyamaprasad said that the festival had played a vital role in transforming the cinematic sensibilities of a new generation of filmmakers and film lovers across the State. “IFFK is a key catalyst for the remarkable transformation observed in the contemporary Malayalam film industry,” he added.

Delegates can collect their passes from the delegate cell at the Tagore Theatre.

