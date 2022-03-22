IFFK audience poll to begin tomorrow

The audience poll for the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on Thursday.

The registered delegates can vote for their favorite films screened under the International Competition category through any of the three methods—SMS, Mobile App or through the IFFK website https://registration.iffk.in/

To vote via SMS, the delegates can use the following format ‘IFFK <SPACE>MOVIE CODE’ and can be sent to 56070.

The 14 movies under the International Competition category and their codes are as follows: Anatolian Leopard (Film Code : IC001), Camila Comes Out Tonight (IC002), Captain Volkonogov Escaped (IC003), Clara Sola (IC004), Costa Brava, Lebanon (IC005), Forbidden (IC006), I’m Not The River Jhelum (IC007), Let it be Morning (IC008), Murina (IC009), Pebbles (IC010), Sughra and Her Sons (IC011), The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt (IC012), You Resemble Me (IC013), and Yuni (IC014).