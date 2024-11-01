GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IFFK 2024: Films for competition section announced

Indian films The Rhythm of Dammam, and Body, and Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima, and Appuram, were earlier announced as entries in the International Competition section.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has announced the list of films for the International Competition section of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), to be held in December this year.

The chosen works are Chilean film An Oscillating Shadow, directed by Celeste Rojas Mugica; Egyptian film East of Noon, directed by Hala Elkoussy; Turkish film Elbow, directed by Asli Ozarslan; Brazilian film Malu, directed by Pedro Freire; Iranian film Me, Maryam, the children and 26 others, directed by Farshad Hashemi; Costa Rican film Memories of a Burning Body, directed by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss; Brazilian film Notary of Souls, directed by Leo Bello; Chilean film The Hyperboreans, directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña; Argentinian film Underground Orange, directed by Michael Taylor Jackson; and Tunisian film Who Do I Belong To, directed by Meryam Joobeur.

The films were chosen by a committee headed by film critic P.K.Surendran and consisting of filmmakers Shruthi Sharanyam and Arun Karthik, screenwriter Sajeev Pazhoor and film society activist Reji M. Damodaran.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the main organisers of the festival, had earlier announced The Rhythm of Dammam, a Konkani/Kannada film directed by Jayan Cherian, and Body, a Hindi film directed by Abhijit Mazumdar as the Indian films, and Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fasil Muhammed, and Appuram, directed by Indu Lakshmi as the Malayalam films in the International Competition section.

