IFFK 2023: Saeed Akhtar Mirza to deliver Aravindan Memorial Lecture

December 10, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Filmmaker and chairman of K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts Saeed Akhtar Mirza will deliver the 20th edition of the annual Aravindan Memorial Lecture at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held at Nila theatre on Monday at 3 p.m.

G. Aravindan was a key figure in Kerala’s parallel cinema movement. Before making a mark in cinema, he excelled as a documentary filmmaker and cartoonist. In 1990, he received the prestigious Padma Shri award. The Aravindan Memorial lecture series began in 2003, starting with a talk by filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi.

Mr. Mirza is the director of landmark parallel movies Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! (1984), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon hai Aata Hai (1980), Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989), and Naseem (1995). Naseem fetched him the National Film Award for Best Direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.