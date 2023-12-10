IFFK 2023: Films to look forward to on fourth day

December 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 69 movies will be screened across 14 theatres on the day four of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Monday.

The films to be screened include 26 films from the World Movies category and four from the International Competition category. Totem directed by Lila Aviles will be shown under the competition section. Six movies from the Malayalam Cinema Today and four from Indian Cinema Now will also be screened. There will be 41 repeat screenings as well.

Three films by the IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Krzysztof Zanussi will be shown on Monday. Akaler Sandhane (In Search of Famine) will be screened under the Mrinal Sen Retrospective. The first midnight screening of the festival will take place at Nishagandhi at 12 midnight on Monday with the screening of the classic horror movie The Exorcist.

Four movies will be screened on Monday as a homage to the personalities the industry lost this year. This includes actors Innocent and Mamukkoya, director Siddique and producer Achani Ravi.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Vidheyan (The Servile) will be screened in memory of its producer Achani Ravi aka K. Ravindranathan Nair, who produced many of Adoor’s films. Actor Mamukkoya will be remembered with the screening of Perumazhakaalam directed by Kamal. Younger delegates will have a chance to watch the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking on the big screen as it will be screened in honour of director Siddique and actor Innocent, both of whom bid adieu this year.

The homage movies include the French flick Adieu Philippine which will be screened in honour of director Jacques Rozier.