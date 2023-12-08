IFFK 2023: films on second day

December 08, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

On the second day of IFFK on Saturday, as many as 66 films from 14 categories, including world cinema, masters mind, international competition, Latin American and animation films will be screened. This includes the official Oscar entries of six countries as well.

The Nobel prize winning novel’s cinematic adaptation, The Peasants by D.K.Welchman and Hugh Welchman, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki, The Teachers’ Lounge by Ilker Catak, Omen by Baloji, About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan and Slow by Marija Kavtaradze are the Oscar entries.

Seven films from competition category including two Malayalam films, Family by Don Palathara and The Sentence by Fazil Razak will be screened on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindi film Agra by Kanu Behl, Southern Storm by Edgardo Dieleke and Daniel Casabe, Power Alley by Lillah Hallah, All the Silence by Diego del Rio and The Snowstorm by Sabit Kurmanbekov fill the rest of the list.

O. Baby by Ranjan Pramod, Apple Plants (Applechedikal) by Gagan Dev, Valassai Paravakal by Sunil Maloor, B 32 to 44 by Shruthi Sharanyam are the other Malayalam films screening under Malayalam Cinema Today section.

Twenty eight films, including Justin Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival will be screened under the World Cinema. Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage’s film Paradise is the only Indian film in this category.

The day’s attractions include classics such as 1940 film The Great Dictator by Charlie Chaplin and Calcutta 71 by Mrinal Sen.

2015 IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dariush Mehrjui’s film A Minor will screen under homage category. Perfect Number and A Year of the Quiet Sun will be shown under Zanussi retrospective.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.