IFFK 2022: Two photo exhibitions capture the history of Malayalam cinema

December 10, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former State Minister of Cultural Affairs A.K.Balan on Saturday inaugurated two photo exhibitions organised as part of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at the Tagore theatre. He also released the book Cherished Moment: Film Images by Punalur Rajan by handing over a copy to writer Paul Zacharia.

The exhibition has two sections comprising of photographs that mark the rich history of Malayalam cinema. ‘Cherished Moments’ is a collection of 100 photos of Puanlur Rajan which accurately trace back the milestones of the Malayalam film industry. Rare moments featuring actors Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Sheela, Ambika, Sharada, Bahadur, Raj Kapoor, Ashok Kumar among others are included in the photo exhibition. The section is creatively curated by the writer Mangad Ratnakaran, who has been featuring the series of photographs in a popular Malayalam weekly, and the artist C.Pradeep Chandrakumar.

Jeevan Satyan son of late actor Sathyan at the Sathyan Smrithi, an exhibition of photographs from the archives of photographer Gopala Krishnan organised as part of the 27th IFFK, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

The exhibition also has a display of 110 photographs from the cinematic career of actor Sathyan as part of his 110th birth anniversary. Photographer R. Gopalakrishnan has curated the collection.

