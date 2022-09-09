IFFK 2022 to be held from Dec. 9 to 16

Last date of submission of entries is Sept.11

Staff Reporter
September 09, 2022 20:35 IST

The last date for submission of entries to the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is September 11. The festival is slated to be held during December 9 to 16 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Entries are invited to the International Competition, World Cinema, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today categories.

Feature Films produced between September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 are eligible to apply. For more details and to submit, visit: www.iffk.in

