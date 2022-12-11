IFFK 2022: Senior citizens find online reservation a tough nut to crack

December 11, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The seat reservation system for the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has come in for criticism from a section of the delegates, especially senior citizens, who have been unable to get the bookings of their choice through the mobile application, in which the reservations become full within minutes. The implementation of reservation for 100% of the seats has also reduced their chances of getting into the screenings after waiting in the unreserved queues for long hours.

Bookings for the shows open in the mobile application and on the website at 8 a.m. on the previous day. However, most of the films end up with a ‘reservation full’ sign within minutes of the opening of bookings. For the much sought-after movies, reservations become full within a minute. Although the State Chalachitra Academy, the organisers of the festival, had earlier announced that 100% reservation system will be implemented, long queues of unreserved delegates have been witnessed at most venues.

In the previous years, 20-30% of the seats were set aside for the delegates who were unable to reserve earlier, providing an opportunity for many to catch the screenings. This year, a large number of delegates, who have queued up in the unreserved queue with the hope that quite a few who have reserved will not turn up, had to go back disappointed. In some venues, this had led to some level of tension too, with delegates attempting to barge in and sit on the already over-crowded theatre floor. The Academy has limited the maximum number of bookings to three this year, compared to five in previous years, preventing people from making random bookings for the sake of it.

The increase in the number of delegates to close to 13,000 this year is seen as one of the reasons for the huge rush at venues. With the available seats across theatres pegged at around 8,000-9,000, this is bound to create problems. The organisers had in previous years attempted to keep the numbers below 10,000, after crowd control became an issue. However, this year, the rush of delegates back to the IFFK with renewed vigour after the pandemic made the organisers to increase the numbers.