IFFK 2022: Ruckus at Tagore Theatre before premiere of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, police remove delegates

December 12, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The huge rush of delegates to catch the world premiere of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Mammootty-starrer Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here on Monday led to chaos at Tagore Theatre, with many who had reserved in advance for the show unable to enter the theatre. Delegates protested against the organisers after the police removed a couple of delegates for allegedly attempting to create ruckus.

The hype surrounding the movie had ensured that the queue of delegates who had failed to get a reservation would begin by 11 a.m., more than four hours before the show was scheduled to begin.

Though the reservation system for 100% of seats has been implemented from this year, delegates who fail to get the reservation for their chosen movies often queue up in the hopes of getting in when some of those who had booked fail to turn up.

However, on Monday, most of those who had reserved turned up for the show. With the delegates being allowed to enter only half an hour before the show, several of those who had reserved were unable to get in by the time the show started, leading to ruckus at the entry point. The delegates continued their protest in front of the festival office. Some of them raised slogans against the State Chalachitra Academy chairman and filmmaker Ranjith for the alleged failure in managing the reservation system properly. The organisers held talks with representatives of the delegates to defuse the situation.

With two more shows of the movie scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, a repeat of the scenes witnessed on Monday cannot be ruled out. The online booking application also was unavailable for a while in the morning, with the software unable to handle the increased load.