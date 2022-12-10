IFFK 2022: Movies for third day

December 10, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-four movies, including four movies that are part of the International Competition category, will be screened on the third day of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday.

The international competition movies to be screened are Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s Utama, Tunisian movie Alam directed by Firas Khoury, Convenience Store directed by Michael Borodin, Concerned Citizen directed by Idan Haguel. I Have Electric Dreams, which explores the mercurial relationship between an artist and her 16-year-old daughter, will be screened at Ajanta at 8.15 p.m. Vaishali will be screened in Nila at 11.30 p.m. as a homage to Atlas Ramachandran.

Serbian movies including The Beheading of St. John the Baptist, As Far as I can Walk are slated to be screened in the Country Focus category. Johny Best’s live music for the silent film The Parson’s Widow will be one of the highlights of the day. The film will be screened in the Tagore theatre at 6.15 p.m. French movie 120 BPM directed by Robin Campillo will be screened in Ariesplex-screen 6 theatre at 2.30 p.m. My neighbor Adolf’ by Leon Prudovsky which explores the nature of animosity will be screened at the Kalabhavan theatre at 9 p.m.

Five Malayalam movies including The Quarrel and Yes will be screened in the Malayalam Cinema Today category.

