IFFK 2022 | Fund crisis for his kind of films: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker leads a 'Masterclass' session organised as part of the IFFK

Asserting yet again that he will not compromise on his beliefs or political convictions for ensuring the success of his movies, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he still has to struggle to find financing for his films.

Speaking at an interaction with Bina Paul, artistic director of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), at a 'Masterclass' session organised as part of the festival, he said that films were usually appreciated more by foreign audiences than Indian ones.

Expressing concern at the state of affairs in the country, he said that a regressive culture where everything was considered taboo was taking hold in India. This was affecting the funding for the kind of films that he was making. He spoke at length about his conservative upbringing, his journey to Mumbai, and his struggles as a filmmaker. Kashyap declared that he could not make movies any other way. His style of filmmaking was a product of years of intense struggle.

“I was consuming movies day and night while working as a writer for uncredited TV shows to make a living to keep the dream alive,” he said of those days.