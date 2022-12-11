IFFK 2022: Films to look forward to on fourth day

December 11, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The midnight screening of a horror film will be one of the highlights on the fourth day of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Monday. Indonesian horror movie S atan’s Slaves 2: Communion will be screened at the Nishagandhi open air theatre at midnight. The first part of the movie, directed by Joko Anwar, was part of the popular midnight screening programme at an earlier edition of the festival.

The fourth day of IFFK will feature as many as 67 films in various categories, including nine films in the International Competition category. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Mammootty starrer Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will be premiered at the Tagore Theatre at 3.30 p.m. Eight more films from the category, including Amil Shivji’s Tug of War, Brazilian film Cordially Yours, Kim Quy Bui’s Memoryland, and Manipuri film Our Home, will be screened during the day.

The silent film Foolish Wives, with live music by Jonny Best, will be screened at Tagore Theatre at 6 p.m. The fourth day will also pay homage to screenwriter John Paul by screening his debut feature film, Chamaram, at Nila Theatre at 3.15 p.m. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s debut film Swayamvaram will be screened at Kalabhavan Theatre at 6 p.m as part of its golden jubile celebrations. The restored version of G. Aravindan’s Thampu will be screened at Sree Theatre at 6.15 p.m. Seven Malayalam films, including 19(1)(a), Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum and Dhabariquruvi, will be screened in the Malayalam Cinema Today section.