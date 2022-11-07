IFFK 2022: films for Competition section chosen

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Chalachitra Academy has announced the list of films for the International Competition section of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), to be held in December this year.

The chosen films are Iranian film Hoopoe directed by Mehdi Ghazanfari, Turkish film Kerr directed by Tayfun Pirselimoglu, Israeli film Concerned Citizen directed by Idan Haguel, Brazilian film Cordially Yours directed by Aimar Labaki, Tunisian film Alam directed by Firas Khoury, Russian/Slovenian production Convenience Store directed by Michael Borodin, Bolivian film Utama directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi, Vietnamese film Memoryland directed by Kim Quy Bui, Tanzanian film Tug of War directed by Amil Shivji, and UkraInian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach.

The films were chosen by a committee headed by film critic C.S. Venkiteswaran and comprises academic Veena Hariharan, filmmakers Prasanth Vijay, Rahul Riji Nair, Benny Benedict, and writer P.V. Shajikumar.