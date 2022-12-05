IFFK 2022 delegate passes to be available from December 7

December 05, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the delegate cell of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala at the Tagore theatre on December 6, 2022, at 12 p.m.

Actor Annie will receive the first delegate pass. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will hand over the first delegate kit, emblazoned with ‘No to drugs’ message, to actor Gokul Suresh.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith will preside over the function. The distribution of delegate passes will begin after the function. The passes will be available through fourteen counters set up at the delegate cell from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from December 7 onwards. The delegates have to produce their ID proof to collect their passes.

Special counters have been set up for students and the differently abled, said Academy Secretary Ajoy C.