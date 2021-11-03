IFFK 2021 to feature 14 Malayalam films

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 November 2021 18:28 IST

Two Malayalam films by filmmakers making their debut have been selected for the competition section of the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala to be organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in December

Two Malayalam films by filmmakers making their debut have been selected for the competition section of the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in December.

Nishiddho, directed by Tara Ramanujan, and Aavasavyooham, directed by Krishand R.K., will be the Malayalam films to feature in the competition section this year.

Advertising

Advertising

The committee has chosen Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) directed by Vinothraj P.S, which is also India's official entry for this year's Oscar Awards, and Kashmiri film Be Ches Ne Veth (I'm Not The River Jhelum) directed by Prabha Chandra as the other Indian films in the section.

The Academy on Wednesday also announced the list of films for Malayalam Cinema Today and Indian Cinema Now sections. The Malayalam Cinema Today section includes Ennivar directed by Sidhartha Siva, Prappeda by Krishnendu Kalesh, Udharani by Vighnesh P. Sasidharan, Avanovilona by Sherry Govind and Deepesh T., Bannerghatta directed by Vishnu Narayanan, Aarkkariyam by Sanu Varghese, Sunny by Ranjith Sankar, Chavittu by Rahman brothers, Niraye Thathakalulla Maram by Jayaraj, Nayattu by Martin Prakkatt, The Great Indian Kitchen by Jeo Baby and Women With a Movie Camera by Atal Krishna.

Indian cinema

The Indian Cinema Now section consists of Kannada film Pedro directed by Natesh Hegde, Hindi/Bhojpuri film Jhini Bini Chadariya (The Brittle Thread) by Ritesh Sharma, Bhojpuri film Life is Suffering, Death is Salvation by Arvind Pratap, Assamese film Boomba Ride by Biswajeet Bora, Bengali film Baagh by Sourish Dey, Shankar's Fairies by Irfana Majumdar and Bengali film Deep6 by Madhuja Mukherjee.

The Malayalam films were chosen by a committee consisting of director Harikumar as chairperson and writer E. Santosh Kumar, Miriam Joseph, filmmaker’s Don Palathara and Sajin Babu as members, while the Indian films were chosen by a committee consisting of filmmaker Madhupal as chairperson and film critics Nandini Ramnath and C.S. Venketeswaran, filmmakers P.N. Ramachandra and Santhosh Mundoor.