‘If global conditions are favourable, India will become a developed nation by 2047’

October 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

If global conditions are favourable, India will become a developed country by 2047, said Prof. M. Suresh Babu of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

He was speaking at a lecture organised in memory of Dr. Shibu Sivaraman, jointly by the Department of Economics, Economics Department Alumni Association, and the Kerala Economic Association at the Central University of Kerala on Thursday.

Dr. Suresh said globally prevailing social inequality, climate change, food shortages, and inflation are holding back India’s growth. Along with that, the intrusion of China can become an opportunity and a threat to India’s growth, he pointed out.

The Kerala Economic Association (KEA) Kannur regional chapter was also inaugurated during the event.

The event was inaugurated by vice chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju. Prof. D. Swamikannan, head of the Department of Economics, presided over the event. KEA regional president Prof. Hari Kurup K.K. spoke.

