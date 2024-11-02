GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IEEE Malabar Subsection organises professional engagement programme

Updated - November 02, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Kozhikode Assistant Collector Ayush Goyal speaking at the professional engagement programme organised by the Malabar Subsection of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in Kozhikode on November 2

Kozhikode Assistant Collector Ayush Goyal speaking at the professional engagement programme organised by the Malabar Subsection of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in Kozhikode on November 2

The Malabar Subsection of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in collaboration with the IEEE Kerala Section on Saturday (November 2) organised a professional engagement programme aimed at educating professionals on volunteering and industry collaboration opportunities.

Inaugurating the programme, Kozhikode Assistant Collector Ayush Goyal underscored the importance of the IEEE community’s role in addressing pressing social issues. With its technical expertise and commitment to innovation, the IEEE was well-positioned to tackle critical challenges in Kozhikode district, he said. Mr. Ayush also urged the community to contribute solutions in areas such as transportation, sanitation, and access to clean water. “The IEEE community can play a vital role in improving the quality of life in our district by developing practical and sustainable solutions for these social issues,” Mr. Goyal said.

Speaking at various sessions, Jayakrishnan M C, COO of InApp, and Sudhi Sudharman from Tata Elxsi focused on advancing technology for societal benefits, enhancing collaboration between academia and industry, and strengthening the volunteer base to scale IEEE’s contributions in Kerala.

Dr. Sameer S. M., the IEEE Region 10 director-elect 2025-26, who was felicitated on the occasion, expressed gratitude to IEEE Malabar Subsection and Kerala Section for their support. He highlighted his vision to foster a culture of volunteerism and knowledge sharing across IEEE Region 10, which encompasses the Asia-Pacific region.

