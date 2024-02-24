Idukki’s hydel tourism centres in standstill following ongoing workers’ strike over salary revision

February 24, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Idukki’s hydel tourism centres have come to a stand still following the ongoing strike by Left employee unions in the district. The Hydel Tourism Workers Association under the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have gone on strike at the dam centres at Mattupetty, Kundala, Chenkulam, Anayirankal, Idukki and Echo Point since February 11.

According to stakeholders, these spots attract the most crowds in Idukki and the absence of boating and other tourism activities has affected the arrival of tourists.

Hydel Tourism Workers Association (CITU) state President K.K. Vijayan said that the anti workers policy of the Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) officials has prompted the strike in such centres in Idukki as well as in Wayanad. “The CITU union raised ten demands before the KHTC director but has not yet received a positive reply. The workers have not received a salary revision for the past seven and half years. The KHTC director can easily solve the issue and resume the functioning of the centres. But the official repeatedly reiterated that he has no power to solve the issues. At present, the workers are protesting at seven centres in Idukki and at the Banasura Sagar dam centre in Wayanad,” said Mr. Vijayan.

According to him, a solidarity meeting to support the hydel tourism workers’ strike will be held in Munnar on February 25, Sunday. CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese will inaugurate the meeting at 2 p.m.. CITU district vice president V.O. Shaji will participate.

Final decision awaited: KHTC

KHTC director Narendra Nath Veluri told The Hindu that the KHTC governing body has been considering the demands being raised by the Hydel Tourism Workers Association (CITU) and Wayanad District Tourism Employees Union (CITU). “The Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) had submitted a study report on the KHTC workers’ issue in August, 2023. The report was already presented before the KHTC governing body on August 22, 2023, and postponed for detailed discussion. However, the meeting is yet to be held,“ said Mr. Veluri.

“To get approval for the report, the governing body should call a meeting along with the presence of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman. The KHTC director alone cannot take the final decision on the report,” said Mr. Veluri.

“Revenue loss to the hydel tourism centres in Idukki have already run into one crore rupees within 14 days of the strike,” said the official.

“The Eravikulam National Park is already closed till March 31 as part of the calving season. Due to the absence of tourism activities in Munnar, many groups have already stalled their Munnar trip plans,” said a tourism stakeholder based in the hill town.

