Idukki’s high-altitude stadium inauguration on February 3

February 01, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the newly constructed high-altitude stadium with a synthetic track and football ground at Kizhakekavala near Nedumkandam in Idukki on Saturday at 3 pm.

The stadium was constructed with ₹10 crore funding via Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), ₹3 crore from the State exchequer and ₹1 crore from the Nedumkandam grama panchayat.

The 400-metre synthetic track and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) standard-level football field are the major developments in the stadium, which is ideal for national and international events. Officials said that the stadium can host day and night events.

The new stadium, constructed on six acres of land, would ensure proper international-level training for the athletes in Idukki.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Udumbanchola MLA M. M. Mani and State Sports Director Rajeev Kumar Chowdary will attend the function.

A friendly opening match between Changanacherry SB College and Kottayam Baselios College will be held in the stadium at 7.30 pm.

