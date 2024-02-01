ADVERTISEMENT

Idukki’s high-altitude stadium inauguration on February 3

February 01, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the newly constructed high-altitude stadium at Nedumkandam in Idukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the newly constructed high-altitude stadium with a synthetic track and football ground at Kizhakekavala near Nedumkandam in Idukki on Saturday at 3 pm.

The stadium was constructed with ₹10 crore funding via Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), ₹3 crore from the State exchequer and ₹1 crore from the Nedumkandam grama panchayat.

The 400-metre synthetic track and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) standard-level football field are the major developments in the stadium, which is ideal for national and international events. Officials said that the stadium can host day and night events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new stadium, constructed on six acres of land, would ensure proper international-level training for the athletes in Idukki.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Udumbanchola MLA M. M. Mani and State Sports Director Rajeev Kumar Chowdary will attend the function.

A friendly opening match between Changanacherry SB College and Kottayam Baselios College will be held in the stadium at 7.30 pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US