ADVERTISEMENT

Idukki’s first milk ATM opened in Munnar

Updated - August 14, 2024 11:13 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 11:12 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Idukki’s first Any Time Milk (ATM) vending machine which was opened in Munnar town on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Idukki district’s first Any Time Milk (ATM) vending machine has been opened at the Munnar hill station here. The Devikulam Lakshmi Dairy Cooperative Society has installed the ATM. The vending machine will dispense milk round the clock.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani officially inaugurated the ATM in Munnar on Tuesday. According to officials, the ATM’s installed capacity is 200 litres. Consumers will have to fix a bottle in the machine and deposit currency notes of 10, 20, 50 and 100 denominations and avail of the milk to the amount.

The project aims to distribute 1,000 litres of milk daily in Munnar town. The total cost for the project is at ₹4 lakh and the State Dairy Development department provided financial assistance of ₹1.20 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US