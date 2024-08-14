Idukki’s first milk ATM opened in Munnar

Idukki district’s first Any Time Milk (ATM) vending machine has been opened at the Munnar hill station here. The Devikulam Lakshmi Dairy Cooperative Society has installed the ATM. The vending machine will dispense milk round the clock.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani officially inaugurated the ATM in Munnar on Tuesday. According to officials, the ATM’s installed capacity is 200 litres. Consumers will have to fix a bottle in the machine and deposit currency notes of 10, 20, 50 and 100 denominations and avail of the milk to the amount.

The project aims to distribute 1,000 litres of milk daily in Munnar town. The total cost for the project is at ₹4 lakh and the State Dairy Development department provided financial assistance of ₹1.20 lakh.

