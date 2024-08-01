Idukki woman offers breast milk to infants of Wayanad landslide site

The horrifying landslides in Wayanad that claimed several lives orphaned many, including newborn children. The heart-wrenching news deeply affected a young couple residing at Upputhara, near Kattappana, in Idukki.

Sajin Parekkara and Bhavana, who have a four-year-old child and a four-month-old baby, posted a message on social media stating that Bhavana was ready to provide breast milk to the infants at the relief camps who have lost their parents in the landslides. The couple posted that they were prepared to care for the children in the relief camps.

The post went viral and the couple received calls from the relief camp, requesting them to reach the camp as soon as possible.

The family travelled to Wayanad on Thursday in their pickup jeep. “I am a mother of two children. I know the pain of infants who lost their parents. I shared my idea with my husband to provide breast milk to infants, and he fully supported it,” said Ms. Bhavana.

Mr. Sajin said that after a 400-km trip, the family reached Meppady on Thursday evening. “We will visit the relief camps on Friday morning. We plan to spend as many days as possible in the camp and provide breast milk to the infants in the relief camps,” said Mr. Parekkara.

“The news reports said that many infants lost their parents in the tragedy. This is our way of helping society overcome this tragedy,” he said.

Mr. Parekkara is a driver. “After posting the message, we received several messages and support from society, and these encouraged us,” he said.