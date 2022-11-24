Idukki woman charred to death is a case of murder: police

November 24, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

The incident in which a 68-year-old woman was charred to death inside her house in Idukki was a case of murder, said the local police on Thursday.

According to the police, Kumpidyamakkal Chinnamma Antony of Pallikavala, near Narakkanam, was found charred to death on Wednesday evening.

Idukki SP V.U. Kuriakose said the post-mortem examination report and a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a case of murder. “Gold ornaments were lost from the house and blood stains were found. It is suspected that theft is the motive behind the murder.” said Mr. Kuriakose.

“A special team led by Kattappana deputy superintendent of police has been deputed to probe the case. The body was charred beyond recognition and the post-mortem examination was held at the crime scene,” he added.

Mr. Kuriakose said it is suspected that the LPG cylinder connecting tube was tampered with after the murder and that the gas fuel was used to burn the body.

According to the police, the woman was first spotted charred to death by her granddaughter on Wednesday. The victim was alone at the house when the incident took place.

The 68-year-old was living with her son and his family who ran a hotel at Double Cutting, near Idukki.