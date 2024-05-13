Idukki witnessing rise in tourist inflow after introduction of e-pass by Tamil Nadu

The tourist influx to Munnar, Wagamon, and other destinations in Idukki has surged following the implementation of e-pass regulations by Tamil Nadu for entry to Nilgiris and Kodaikanal. Tourism stakeholders have noted a significant increase in visitors to Munnar and Wagamon over the past week.

Confirming the trend, Jitheesh Jose, Secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), highlighted the notable tourist activity in Munnar and Wagamon. “On Friday, 3,562 tourists visited Wagamon meadows, and 7,342 visited on Saturday. Similarly, 7,342 tourists visited the Cantilever glass bridge, including Wagamon Adventure Park, on Friday, and 8,979 on Saturday. In Munnar Botanical Garden, there were 4,147 visitors on Friday and 6,854 on Saturday,” he said.

Despite heavy rain and lightning, causing the suspension of certain tourism activities in Wagamon, the area experienced a record number of tourists over the weekend.

G Sojan, Coordinator of “My Munnar Movement,” observed that many tourists redirected their trips to Munnar and other hill destinations in Idukki after the e-pass requirement was imposed. “Munnar offers a climate experience similar to Kodaikanal and Ooty, making it a preferred hill station. We anticipate continued high visitor numbers in June,” said Mr. Sojan.

Aju Abraham Mathew, CGM of WGH Hotels and Resorts, reported full bookings in Munnar and Thekkady following the e-pass restriction. “We have bookings for June as well. The pleasant weather in Munnar is also a draw for tourists,” added Mr. Mathew.

Eravikulam National Park (ENP), a prime tourism spot in Munnar, experienced a surge in visitors over the past two weeks.

Nithin Lal, Assistant Wildlife Warden of ENP, mentioned that the park’s daily visitor capacity of 2,880 was reached starting from May 1.

Meanwhile, Munnar is facing traffic congestion on weekends due to the increased tourist influx in Idukki. Tourism stakeholders cited insufficient arrangements and police presence as factors contributing to the prolonged traffic delays.

“Limited police personnel were deployed to manage traffic in Munnar, resulting in significant congestion. Addressing these issues is crucial to sustaining tourism in Idukki,” said a stakeholder.