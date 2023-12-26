Idukki witnessing heavy tourist rush

December 26, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

Tourism destinations in Idukki are witnessing a heavy rush of tourists during the peak season of Christmas and New Year. According to officials, a large number of tourists arrived in Munnar and Wagamon.

Eravikulam National Park (ENP), a natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, is witnessing huge tourist turnouts for several days.

Eravikulam Park’s assistant wildlife warden in charge, Nithin Lal, said the park had full occupancy of 2,800 people on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. “ENP is one of the prime destinations in Munnar hill station, and we hope the full occupancy of tourists will continue till New Year,” said Mr Lal.

According to tourism department officials, all the rooms in hotels and resorts in major destinations, including Munnar, Thekkady, and Wagamon, are booked till the first week of January.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said, “On Christmas day, as many as 28,233 tourists visited the tourism centres under the DTPC in Idukki. On Sunday, 28,148 tourists visited the district, and on Saturday, 19,336 tourists visited the destinations under DTPC.”

“DTPC expects the tourist arrival will continue in the district till the first week of January,” said Mr Jose.

Tourist rush was also witnessed at Idukki and Cheruthoni dams which is open for visitors until December 31.

“Tourists can enter only in buggy cars, and the charge is fixed at ₹150 for adults and ₹100 for children. The visitors can collect the entry pass at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) hydel tourism counter at Vellappara near Cheruthoni. The buggy cars carrying tourists will cover the Idukki and Cheruthoni dam and return to the ticket counter,“ said an official.

Vimal Philip, Managing Director of Hotel High Range Plaza in Thekkady, said that all hotels and resorts in Thekkady received full bookings till January 1.

“Lack of availability of boat tickets in Thekkady and the traffic block in Kumily town are the major problems,” said Mr Philip.

Kumily in Thekkady witnessed a massive traffic jam on Monday and Tuesday as vehicles remained stuck in queues for several hours, causing inconvenience to the tourists and Sabarimala pilgrims.

Sources said roadside parking from Thekkady Junction to Vandanmedu Junction in Kumily resulted in a traffic block on the Kottarakkara-Dindigul National Highway connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu.