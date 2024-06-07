Idukki witnesses record tourist influx in May

The hilly district of Idukki witnessed a record number of tourist visits in May, thanks to the tourism curbs imposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data available with the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), 5,08,857 tourists visited the destinations under the DTPC in Idukki in May as against the 3,40,159 tourists who visited in April. The tourist influx to Munnar, Wagamon and other destinations in Idukki increased following the implementation of the e-pass regulations by Tamil Nadu for entry of tourists to the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal since May 7.

Jitheesh Jose, secretary, DTPC, says that around 1.6 lakh more tourists visited Idukki in May compared to April. “The e-pass regulation also helped attract tourists to Munnar and other destinations. After the setting up of the cantilever glass bridge, the number of tourists to the Wagamon hill station doubled,” says Mr. Jose.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, Munnar witnessed hours-long traffic block. “In May, it took more than five and a half hours to cover a distance of 13 km in Munnar,” says a tourism stakeholder.

Coordinator of My Munnar Movement Sojan G. confirms that after Tamil Nadu imposed the e-pass regulations, tourists from Kerala and other States preferred Munnar. “All hotels and resorts received full bookings in May. In our assumption, nearly eight lakh tourists visited Munnar in May, indicating that Munnar once again emerged as one of the favourite hill stations in south India,” says Mr. Sojan.

The Eravikulam National Park (ENP), the natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr and one of the prime tourism spots in Munnar, witnessed heavy tourist inflow. ENP Assistant Wildlife Warden Nithin Lal says that in a first, 1.54 lakh tourists visited the park and Lakkam waterfalls in May. “The tourist arrivals in May were an all-time record for the ENP and the waterfalls. Recently, the Eravikulam park installed facilities, including a virtual reality station, to attract tourists,” says Mr. Lal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.