Idukki witnesses landslips, mudslides

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 08:34 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The site of a landslip at Sevenmalai near Munnar on Tuesday.

The site of a landslip at Sevenmalai near Munnar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rain triggered landslips and mudslides in parts of Idukki district. Landslips and mudslides were reported from Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks.

Landslips were reported on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway near Munnar, near Plumjudy in Pallivasal on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, Ettam Mile on the Munnar-Marayur interstate road, and Bisonvalley and Bhasivalavu, near Anchuruli, in Kattappana on Monday night.

Mudslides were reported from Kanjikuzhi in Idukki, Puthukkad Estate, Alathara, near Anachal, Nettikkudy division, Kannimala, and Sevenmalai in Munnar.

Also read: Wayanad landslides LIVE

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said following heavy rain, huge amount of soil and boulders fell on the road making the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway unmotorable.

“Traffic was banned on the Gap Road stretch as more time was needed to clear the debris. Landslip debris was cleared and traffic resumed on the Munnar-Pallivasal road and the Munnar-Marayur road by Tuesday evening. The hill station witnessed mudslides in various parts and efforts were on to clear the debris,” he said.

Traffic was restored on the Gap Road stretch only on July 24 following a landslip on July 16. According to officials, Munnar received 207 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, as recorded by a system installed by the Amritha Vishwavidyapeedam at Antoniar Colony near Munnar.

In the wake of the heavy rain and related incidents, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine held an emergency meeting with the Idukki Collector on Tuesday. It was decided to complete all arrangements to meet any situation in the district.

Officials said 36 families were shifted to four relief camps opened at Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks.

The shutters of Kallarkutty, Lower Periyar, Ponmudy, Mattupetty, Malankara, and Munnar Headworks dams were opened.

On Tuesday, the water level in the Idukki reservoir increased to 2,360.56 ft, 54.83% of the storage capacity. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 128.90 ft. The maximum allowed level fixed by the apex court is 142 ft.

Meanwhile, Idukki Collector V. Vigneshwari banned mining and quarrying activities in the district. The Collector also imposed restrictions on tourism activities.

The Collector also stopped MNREGA, road construction, and plantation sector works due to heavy rainfall warnings.

Night travel is also banned in the district from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in view of the weather alerts in the district.

