Idukki witnesses heavy tourist rush

December 29, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

Tourism destinations in Idukki are witnessing a heavy rush of tourists during the peak season of Christmas-New Year. According to Tourism department officials, all the rooms in hotels and resorts in major destinations, including Munnar, Thekkady and Wagamon, are booked till January 7.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said the heavy turnout of tourists continued in the district after the Christmas holidays. “On the Christmas day (Sunday), as many as 21,749 tourists visited the tourism centres under the DTPC in Idukki. On Monday, the number stood at 17,682. As many as 17,363 tourists visited on Tuesday and 16,575 on Wednesday,” said Mr. Jose.

Eravikulam National Park (ENP), a natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, has been witnessing a record number of tourist turnouts for the last several days. According to officials, the turnout at the park was above the permitted capacity last week.

Eravikulam park assistant wildlife warden Job J. Neriamparampil said that on the Christmas day, as many as 3,753 tourists visited the park. “On Monday, 3,537 tourists arrived and on Tuesday, 3,489 visitors. On Wednesday, 3,556 visited the park. However, since the permitted capacity of the park is 2,880 per day, we have given a special permit for more visitors temporarily,” he said.

The Idukki dam, a major tourist attraction in the district, is also witnessing a heavy turnout. Sreeni Peethambaran, unit manager of Kerala Hydel Tourism, Idukki, said that on Christmas day, about 3,500 tourists visited the dam. “The dam is open to the public till January 31, 2023, excluding Wednesdays,” said Mr. Peethambaran.

Thekkady, another major tourist destination, also witnessed a heavy tourist rush in the past week.

According to tourism stakeholders, the district has been experiencing such heavy tourist turnout for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

