Idukki witnesses heavy rush of tourists during Onam

Tourist destinations in Idukki witnessed a heavy rush of tourists during the Onam season.

G. Sojan, coordinator of My Munnar Movement, said that after a lull in tourism activities following the July 30 Wayanad landslides, a heavy footfall was witnessed in the Munnar hill station during the Onam festival.

However, major tourist destinations under Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) in Munnar remained shut on Thiruvonam Day as workers staged a protest at the centre in Munnar on Sunday demanding a month’s salary as bonus. The absence of boating and other activities on the day affected tourism.

K.K. Vijayan, State president of Hydel Tourism Workers Association, which is affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said the workers receive one month’s salary as a bonus every year. “This year, the hydel tourism director has refused to provide a full month’s salary as bonus. We plan to conduct an indefinite strike from September 20 till the management approves our demand,” he added.

Meanwhile, KHTC director Narendra Nath Veluri said the centre has already provided a 35% salary hike for hydel tourism workers in March this year. “The KHTC has already provided bonuses for workers as per Bonus Act. In addition, a performance incentive was also given to the workers. In February, the workers union conducted a one-month-long protest in Munnar, which resulted in over ₹1.5 crore income loss to the KHTC,” said Mr. Veluri.

Mr. Veluri said the KHTC took initiatives to attract more tourists to Munnar by installing more electric boats, International standard-level toilets and buggy cars, etc. “The hydel tourism destinations in Munnar has a vast tourism potential but the repeated protests would negatively impact the tourist arrival in Munnar,” said Mr. Veluri.

The destinations under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) also witnessed a tourist rush during vacation.

