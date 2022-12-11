Idukki weather swings from extreme to cold under Mandaus’s influence

December 11, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Cyclone Mandous has brought in light and moderate rain and extremely cold weather in Munnar, which otherwise has a pleasant weather and cool atmosphere in December to attract visitors to the hill station.

The typical winter season in Munnar starts in November, with extreme cold experienced in the first week of January. But tis time, the hill station was experiencing weather fluctuating between extreme to light cold for the past three days, according to local residents. The temperature dipped to 4 degree Celsius at Kundala, near Munnar, on Friday, and as the depression progressed due to the cyclone, Munnar experienced a moderate temperature of around 10 degrees Celcius. With the depression formed, the weather began to swing between extreme to cold.

Akhil P. Nair, a tourist who visited Munnar recently, said this was the first time he experienced such an extreme cold climate in the hill station. “The roads and valleys remain covered with thick fog until 10 a.m. This is in addition to the light and moderate rain over the past few days,’’ he said.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said the cyclone and low pressure caused an abrupt change in climate all across the State. “For the winter to set in, a clear sky and moisture conditions are required. But the sky now remains cloudy, and the normal winter climate will be back in the hill station only after the depression subsides,“ said Mr Cholayil.

“It is a rare phenomenon to witness cylone and depression in December. For the past several years, climate has been quite offbeat. The new phenomenon is also a clear indication of the changing climate,” said Mr. Cholayil.

Idukki, in general, had heavy and light rain and extreme cold from Friday morning onwards. The water level of the Mullaperiyar dam rose to 140.75 ft at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The average inflow of the dam was 511 cusecs, and Tamil Nadu drew the same water level on Sunday. Tamil Nadu issued the first warning with the water level in Mullaperiyar reaching 140 ft on December 3 at 6 p.m. Tamil Nadu will issue the second flood warning when the level reaches 141 ft. As per the apex court order, the maximum storage level was 142 ft, said sources.